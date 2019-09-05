4 Servings
Ingredients
1 lb Italian Sausage (loose or removed from casing)
1 Medium Onion, Diced
8 Cloves Garlic, Minced
1 28 oz Can of Crushed Tomatoes, Undrained
2 Springs Fresh Basil, Chopped
2 Springs Fresh Oregano, Chopped
1 Small Handful Parsley, Chopped
Salt
Parmesan Cheese, Grated
Directions
Step 1
Heat a 6 quart or similar sized pot over medium-high heat, brown your sausage or ground meat. Remove the meat from the pan, leaving some of the rendered fat. Return the pot the the burner.
Step 2
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 3
Brown your sausage or ground meat in a saucepan, then set aside leaving some of the rendered fat.
Step 4
Sauté the onion and garlic in the saucepan until translucent. About 3 minutes.
Step 5
Add crushed tomatoes, and browned meat meat, then simmer for 10 minutes. (This is where you can also add a splash of wine, if so desired.)
Step 6
While the tomatoes are simmering, cook your pasta until al dente, according to the package instructions. Strain.
Pro-tip: Don't add any oil to your cooked pasta. While this does reduce sticking, it also makes it harder for the sauce to cling to the pasta.
Step 7
Add the herbs to your sauce and mix well. Add salt to taste.
Step 8
Serve topped with grated cheese and parsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.