INGREDIENTS
2 lbs Chili Grind
1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced
4 Cloves Garlic, Minced
3 Green Bell Peppers, Diced
2x 14 oz Cans of Kidney Beans, Drained
2x 28 oz Cans of Diced Tomatoes, with Liquid
1 Quart (32oz) Beef Stock
6 Tbsp Chili Powder
2 Tbsp Cumin
1Tbsp Paprika
Salt
Optional: Jalapeno, Poblano, Cayenne
DIRECTIONS
STEP 1
Brown meat over medium/high heat in 6 quart or larger pot. Remove from pot.
STEP 2
Sauté onion and pepper until translucent, 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and continue to cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
STEP 3
Add meat back to pot and mix in spices.
STEP 4
Add tomato and stir to incorporate, then add beef stock and beans. Salt to taste.
STEP 5
Set on low and cook uncovered for 2 hours. If you're in a hurry, you can crank the heat to medium and cook for 30 minutes. The lower and slower you cook this chili, the better, so plan ahead to enjoy the best flavor.
STEP 6
Serve with sour cream, chopped cilantro and scallion, and/or grated cheese.
