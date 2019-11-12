INGREDIENTS
3 lbs Brussels Sprouts
1 lb Pork Bacon, Cut Crossways into 1/2" Strips
1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries
2 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Salt and Pepper
DIRECTIONS
STEP 1
Cut sprouts in half, lengthwise. Remove the outer leaves and reserve.
STEP 2
Brown bacon in large skillet, then remove.
STEP 3
Place sprouts cut-side down in pan and cook over medium/high heat until golden brown.
STEP 4
Add cranberries and bacon, then add the reserved outer leaves. Saute until tender, 3-5 minutes.
STEP 5
Add salt and pepper to taste. Finish with vinegar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.