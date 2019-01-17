Preheat oven to 450
1x 16 oz steak (ribeye, sirloin, strip all work)
3 Tbl olive oil
Sea salt
For crust:
3 Tbl porcini mushroom powder
1 Tbl minced fresh rosemary
1 tsp cracked black pepper
Season the steak generously with sea salt. Rub with a bit of olive oil, and roll liberally in the crust mix.
Heat a cast iron over high heat.
Add 2 Tbl olive oil, and heat until just smoking.
Sear steak on first side until crust is charred, flip and roast in oven until the internal temp is 130.
Rest for 5-10 minutes and slice against the grain.
For polenta:
1/2 cup polenta
2 cups water
1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
1/4 cup grated parmigiana cheese
2 Tbl minced parsley
salt & pepper
Bring water to a boil and whisk in the polenta.
Return to a boil, then lower to a simmer and cook (stirring periodically) for 30 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in the cheeses, herbs, and salt & pepper to taste.
To serve, spoon polenta onto plate, arrange slices steak over, and drizzle with aged balsamic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.