Preheat oven to 450

1x 16 oz steak (ribeye, sirloin, strip all work)

3 Tbl olive oil

Sea salt

For crust:

3 Tbl porcini mushroom powder

1 Tbl minced fresh rosemary

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Season the steak generously with sea salt. Rub with a bit of olive oil, and roll liberally in the crust mix.

Heat a cast iron over high heat.

Add 2 Tbl olive oil, and heat until just smoking.

Sear steak on first side until crust is charred, flip and roast in oven until the internal temp is 130.

Rest for 5-10 minutes and slice against the grain.

For polenta:

1/2 cup polenta

2 cups water

1/4 cup mascarpone cheese

1/4 cup grated parmigiana cheese

2 Tbl minced parsley

salt & pepper

Bring water to a boil and whisk in the polenta.

Return to a boil, then lower to a simmer and cook (stirring periodically) for 30 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in the cheeses, herbs, and salt & pepper to taste.

To serve, spoon polenta onto plate, arrange slices steak over, and drizzle with aged balsamic.

