Pistachio Cranberry Granola
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup roasted & salted pistachios, roughly chopped
3/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped
1/4 cup raw pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cardamom
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/4 cup 100% grade A maple syrup
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 11x17 inch baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients.
3. In a small bowl or a glass liquid measuring cup, whisk together coconut oil and maple syrup until combined.
4. Pour the liquid mixture over the dry ingredients, using a plastic spatula to mix well and making sure all of the dry ingredients become coated.
5. Pour granola mixture onto the lined baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Bake for 20-22 minutes, stirring half way through baking.
6. Remove granola from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet. The granola will become crunchy as it dries out. Store in airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
