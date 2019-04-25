People's Choice Cocktail Posted 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save 1.5oz Cathead Vodka.5oz Genepy des Alpes .75oz Strawberry.75oz Lime .25oz Cucumber juicePinch SaltSplash tonic Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Juice Cocktail Salt Botany Pinch Vodka Cucumber Tonic Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesHomeowner arrives home to find naked man sitting on couchWoman killed after falling into meat grinder at workTennessee House OKs bill to keep daylight saving year-longCrews locate body of missing Cookeville manTennessee woman accused of raping 4-year-old boyMotel guests losing rooms to people paying triple during NFL Draft weekSri Lanka bombings death toll rises to 359 in 'brand-new type of terrorism'Prosecutor: 5th grader died of natural causes after school fight, no criminal charges will be filed21-year-old West Nashville man killed in Bellevue crashPolice: Woman leaves 11-month-old baby home alone to have breakfast with friend Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.