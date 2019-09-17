- 2 (10 ounce) chicken shredded from rotisserie or PLP wings
- 1 (5 ounce) bottle hot sauce (I like Frank’s RedHot sauce)
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese
- 1 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 bunch celery trimmed and cut into 4-inch pieces, for serving
- 1 (8 ounce) box crackers for serving
Stove top method:
- In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine chicken and hot sauce. Heat until hot and bubbly, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Stir in cream cheese, Ranch salad dressing, and shredded cheese. Continue to stir until hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes.
- In a slow cooker, combine chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, Ranch salad dressing, and shredded cheese. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 3 to 4 hours or HIGH for 1 to 2 hours (until hot and bubbly). Serve with celery sticks and chicken crackers.
Slow cooker method:
- In a slow cooker, combine chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, Ranch salad dressing, and shredded cheese. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 3 to 4 hours or HIGH for 1 to 2 hours (until hot and bubbly). Serve with celery sticks and chicken crackers.
