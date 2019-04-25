1 bag Peg Leg Porker BBQ Pork Rinds
8 oz pulled pork (I like to use leftovers from my PLP or get some extra and take it home)
1 cup of melted queso cheese
1/4 cup (or more) PLP BBQ sauce
1/4 cup of pickled jalapenos
PLP rub (optional for a boost of flavor)
On a large platter, spread out the pork rinds directly from the bag. Drizzle the rinds with the melted cheese and then top with your pulled pork. Add the BBQ sauce and then top with the Jalapenos. For added flavor, you can add diced tomatoes or sour cream.
