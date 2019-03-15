(Yields 1 quart)
1 Cucumber
10 mint leaves
2 oz lime
1/2 sugar or honey simple
3.5 cups water
Add booze at your discretion
Steps:
1). Blend chopped cucumber, mint leaves, 2 oz lime juice and 1/2 cup of
sugar with 2 cups water for 1 minute on high speed.
2). Strain blended ingredients through a fine strainer.
3). Put into pitcher and add remaining 1.5 cups water and desired amount of
booze of your choice (~4-6 oz).
