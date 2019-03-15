(Yields 1 quart)
 
1 Cucumber
10 mint leaves
2 oz lime
1/2 sugar or honey simple
3.5 cups water
Add booze at your discretion
 
Steps:
1). Blend chopped cucumber, mint leaves, 2 oz lime juice and 1/2 cup of
     sugar with 2 cups water for 1 minute on high speed.
2). Strain blended ingredients through a fine strainer.
3). Put into pitcher and add remaining 1.5 cups water and desired amount of
     booze of your choice (~4-6 oz).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.