Serves 2-4
12 ounces shell pasta
2 sweet potatoes
1 medium yellow onion
2 garlic cloves crushed
6 sage leaves
2-4 small parmesan rinds
salt and pepper to taste
Peal and slice potatoes into small cubes. In a medium sauce pot sauté onions in olive oil till translucent. Add potatoes to pot and sauté for another minute. Add enough water to pot to cover potatoes by a few inches. Add parmesan rinds and sage to pot. Cook until potatoes easily crush against the side of the pot. Add pasta directly to pot and cook till pasta is done and liquid has reduced by half. Season with salt and pepper and serve with more grated parmesan.
