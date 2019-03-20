Ingredients
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup grated parmigiano
2 large eggs
1- 1/4 cups milk
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for brushing pan
flour for dusting pan
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Using a popover pan is perfect, but a muffin pan will work, too. Popovers just won’t rise as high. The recipe is for 6 popovers, or 12 minis.
Melt about a tablespoon of butter to brush on the pan. Lightly coat the pan cups with butter, then dust them with flour, shaking out any extra flour.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and cheese. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, then whisk in the milk until well-combined. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and whisk into the egg mixture when it’s not too hot.
Slowly whisk in the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Continue to whisk until combined. Don’t worry about making it absolutely smooth, just get ingredients to be all incorporated. Spoon into popover cups until each is about 2/3 full. Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes. Then turn oven temperature down to 350 degrees. Bake for about 35 minutes more or until golden brown.
Remove popovers to a cooling rack or plate. Serve immediately or let cool a bit. Poke a paring knife into each one to allow steam to escape if you’re not serving for a little while. Popovers can keep overnight, cooled, and gently wrapped in foil. Reheat to serve.
Devonshire Cream:
3 ounces cream cheese
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup heavy cream
Whip together the cream cheese, sugar, and salt until well-combined. Pour in the cream and whip slowly at first …then on higher speed until stiff peaks form. Chill until ready to use.
