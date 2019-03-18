Sources
Island Creek Oysters – http://shop.islandcreekoysters.com/
Anderson’s Neck Oysters – http://www.andersonsneck.com/shop/
Murder Point – https://www.murderpointoysters.com/shop
Taylor Shellfish (Kumamoto, Shigoku, Clams, Mussels) – https://www.taylorshellfishstore.com/
Hama Hama – https://www.hamahamaoysters.com
Hog Island – https://hogislandoysters.com
Eastern or Blue Point Oysters – Whole Foods
Classic Mignonette
1 cup champagne vinegar
4 tbsp finely minced shallot
2 grinds, fresh black pepper
1. Combine ingredients and let sit for 30 minutes before serving. Can be refrigerated and served for up to four days.
Meyer Lemon Mignonette
½ cup champagne vinegar
½ cup meyer lemon juice and zest from lemons
4 green chilis, finely minced
4 tbsp finely minced shallot
1. Combine ingredients and let sit for 30 minutes before serving. Can be refrigerated and served for up to four days.
HOUSE COCKTAIL SAUCE
Yield: 1 1/2 Cups
1 Cup Ketchup
1/4 cup Lemon Juice
1 Tbsp Horseradish
1 Tbsp Celery Seed
1 Tsp Tabasco Sauce
Combine ingredients and let sit for 30 minutes before serving. Can be refrigerated and served for up to four days.
