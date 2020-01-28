3 navel oranges
1 and 1/2 sheets store-bought puff pastry
8 ounces mascarpone, room temperature
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon orange extract
1 egg (for egg wash)
Vanilla Glaze & Topping
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup walnuts, crushed
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Zest all 3 oranges. Cut off the peel and pith of the oranges. Cut oranges into slices and then into small dice.
Add the mascarpone to a medium mixing bowl. Add sugar and extracts. Stir to combine well. Stir in the orange pieces and orange zest.
On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough pieces until just slightly larger and thinner. Using a 3-inch square cutter, cut out squares of dough. Add a tablespoon of mixture n the middle. Fold to make triangles. Press along the edges to seal. Then use the tines of a fork to press closed more securely. Place triangles on a parchment or silpat-lined baking sheet. Re-roll dough scraps to make more — you should have about 24 mini hand pies.
Mix the egg with a teaspoon of water. Brush egg wash on each triangle. Poke a small hole in the center of each one. Bake for about 15-20 minutes until golden.
Make the Vanilla Glaze:
In a medium mixing bowl press out the butter with a spoon to make it smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until the butter is blended into small pieces. Add the vanilla and mix well. Run the kitchen faucet until very hot. Add 1-2 tablespoons of hot water to the mixture and stir rapidly to combine. If frosting seems too thick, add more hot water until it becomes the right consistency for drizzling.
Wait until mini pies are completely cool. Drizzle glaze on top in a zig-zag design. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts.
