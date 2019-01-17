- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with 1 tablespoon (14 grams) melted butter; line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Butter parchment.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, zest, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together brown sugar and remaining 12 tablespoons (168 grams) melted butter; whisk in eggs. Fold flour mixture into butter mixture just until combined. Fold in 3⁄4 cup (128 grams) chocolate and pistachios. Spoon batter into prepared pan, and spread using an offset spatula. Scatter 1⁄4 cup (42 grams) chocolate over batter.
- Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan, and cut into bars.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat remaining 1⁄2 cup (85 grams) chocolate in 10-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Drizzle melted chocolate over blondies. Garnish with zest and pistachios, if desired.
