Olive Oil Cake
Makes One (1) Cake
CAKE
INGREDIENTS
2 ½ cups sugar
4 whole eggs
2 ½ cups extra virgin olive oil
2 ½ cups flour
1 ¼ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp baking powder
¾ cup heavy cream
¾ cup whole milk
SYRUP
INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp apricot preserves
1 ½ cups water
1 cup sugar
METHOD
- Combine all wet ingredients, plus sugar, in mixer (minus olive oil).
- Whip at medium speed to a ribbon-ish state.
- Slowly incorporate oil while mixing at slow speed.
- Combine all dry ingredients separately.
- Add dry ingredients in stages to wet batter intermittently until well incorporated.
- Coat desired baking pans with cooking spray. (Loaf pans work best, but springform pans can also be used. Note: springform pans need to be lined with foil and then sprayed.)
- Fill pans approximately ¾ full with batter.
- Bake at 300 degrees in a conventional oven for approximately 45 min (or until bamboo skewer comes out clean.)
- When cakes are finished, and fresh from oven, poke randomly with skewer and coat with apricot syrup (4-6 ounces per loaf pan.)
- Cool at room temp and serve with Maldon Sea Salt flakes and a little puddle of olive oil on the side of the cake.
