SERVES 4

We can’t grow mango in the Smoky Mountains, but this salsa is one of our favorites nonetheless. A fresh, zesty topping for fish tacos, grilled shrimp, or grilled chicken, this salsa aims to please all palates.

2 mangoes, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, deseeded and small diced

1 small red onion, small diced

1 habanero pepper, deseeded and small diced

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of one lime

1 tablespoon Ole Smoky Mango Habanero Whiskey

Tortilla chips, for serving

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Chill for 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors meld. Serve with tortilla chips, or maybe even over a block of softened cream cheese if you need to cut down the heat a bit.

