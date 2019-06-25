SERVES 4
We can’t grow mango in the Smoky Mountains, but this salsa is one of our favorites nonetheless. A fresh, zesty topping for fish tacos, grilled shrimp, or grilled chicken, this salsa aims to please all palates.
2 mangoes, peeled and diced
1 red pepper, deseeded and small diced
1 small red onion, small diced
1 habanero pepper, deseeded and small diced
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
Juice of one lime
1 tablespoon Ole Smoky Mango Habanero Whiskey
Tortilla chips, for serving
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Chill for 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors meld. Serve with tortilla chips, or maybe even over a block of softened cream cheese if you need to cut down the heat a bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.