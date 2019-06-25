A beer shinearita is a great drink for the hottest of summer days, and it always disappears quickly when served. It’s easy to make and even easier to drink.
1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade
1 cup Ole Smoky Original Corn Moonshine
1⁄2 cup Ole Smoky Margarita Moonshine
1 cup water
1 (12-ounce) beer (Use a lighter flavored beer, not too hoppy. I like a Yee-Haw Cerveza for this.)
Juice from 1 lime
Salt, for rimming glasses Ice
1 lime cut into wedges, for garnish
Combine the limeade, moonshines, and water in a pitcher and stir well, until the frozen limeade has dissolved. Add the beer and lime juice, and stir again.
If you prefer, salt the rims of mason jars and add ice to fill each glass. Pour the shinearita over the ice and serve immediately with lime wedges.
