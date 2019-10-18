1.5 oz Roku Japanese Gin

0.75 oz Lustau Oloroso Sherry

0.75 oz Raw Ginger Syrup

0.5 oz Yuzu Juice

Shake vigorously with ice

Strain into a collins glass over ice,

Top with bubbles,

Garnish with a single shiso mint leaf expressed over the top

 

 

