1.5 oz Roku Japanese Gin
0.75 oz Lustau Oloroso Sherry
0.75 oz Raw Ginger Syrup
0.5 oz Yuzu Juice
Shake vigorously with ice
Strain into a collins glass over ice,
Top with bubbles,
Garnish with a single shiso mint leaf expressed over the top
1.5 oz Roku Japanese Gin
0.75 oz Lustau Oloroso Sherry
0.75 oz Raw Ginger Syrup
0.5 oz Yuzu Juice
Shake vigorously with ice
Strain into a collins glass over ice,
Top with bubbles,
Garnish with a single shiso mint leaf expressed over the top
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.