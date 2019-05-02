Hamachi Mix
½ cup diced yellowtail (Hamachi)
¼ cup diced cucumber
2 minced fresno chilis
1 Tbs diced Asian pear
1 Tbs cut chive
1 Pinch sesame seeds
(mix well)
Yuzu Su Miso
½ Cup shiro miso
2 Tbs mirin
2 Tbs sugar
2 Tbs yuzu juice
2 Tbs rice vinegar
(whisk thoroughly)
Crispy Wonton Taco Shells
3 round wonton shells, fried crisp in taco form
Garnishes
slices avocado
1 pinch togarashi salt
3 sprigs fresh cilantro
wasabi aioli
1 lime wedge
Start by making the Yuzu Su Miso dressing, whisk ingredients thoroughly and set aside.
Combine all Hamachi mix ingredients in a mixing bowl and add 3 tbs of the Yuzu Su Miso. Incorporate the Yuzu Su Miso until the mix is coated completely.
Add sliced avocado to the base of the wonton taco shells, then spoon in Miso Hamachi Mixture to ¾ full. (roughly 2 oz)
Garnish the “tacos” with a drizzle of wasabi aioli, a pinch of togarashi salt, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.