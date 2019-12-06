Ingredients Needed to Make Stock:
- 1 large white onion
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
Ingredients Needed to Make Risotto:
- 2 live 1lb lobsters
- 3 cups Arborio rice
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup grated parmigiano
To make stock:
- Stun lobsters by piercing the head of the shell with a large knife.
- Remove tail and arms, but keep claws attached.
- Cut bodies in half from underside and remove innards, rinse under cold water.
- Bring 4 quarts of water to a heavy boil and have an ice bath ready.
- Boil tails and claws 4 minutes, shock in ice bath.
- When cool enough to handle, crack open shells, pick meat and refrigerate.
- To make stock, use all reserved shells, onion, bay leaf and tomato paste.
- Simmer in 3 quarts of water for 30 minutes, strain and reserve.
To make Lobster Risotto:
- In a medium sauce pot, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and sauté shallots until fragrant but no color.
- Add rice and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat to toast the rice.
- Add white wine, reduce until almost evaporated over medium heat, stirring constantly.
- Add stock in thirds and reduce each time, stirring constantly.
- Add lobsters meat in with last third of stock.
Turn off the heat, stir in remaining butter and cheese, season with salt and pepper to taste.
