Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Belle Meade Bourbon
.75 ounces Becherovka
.75 ounces Carpano Bianco Vermouth
2 dashes Orange Bitters
1 each Cinnamon stick
Procedure
Stir and Strain.
Serve in a rocks glass with one large cube or sphere of ice.
Garnish the cocktail with a cinnamon stick
