10 Wonton sheets

2 Eggs

½ Cup Cornstarch 

Frying oil

Ranch dressing for dipping

Filling:

2 Cups Shredded BBQ Pork (pre-made)

1 Cup Shredded red cabbage

1 Cup Jack blend cheese

1 ½ Cups BBQ sauce

1 Tsp. Salt

! Tsp. Pepper

Directions:

In a mixing bowl combine the ingredients for the filling

Mix well until all the ingredients are incorporated

On a flat surface lay out the wonton sheets  

Add 1 packed scoop of filling to each sheet.

Pack from corner to corner down the sides then roll the sheet, making sure to tuck in the corners once done rolling

Lightly coat the corners with egg wash

Once rolled coat in cornstarch and set aside

In a medium frying pan add enough oil to cover egg rolls

Heat oil to 300 degrees and slowly drop egg rolls into oil

Cook till golden brown

Once cooked allow to dry

Then serve with ranch for dipping

