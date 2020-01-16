10 Wonton sheets
2 Eggs
½ Cup Cornstarch
Frying oil
Ranch dressing for dipping
Filling:
2 Cups Shredded BBQ Pork (pre-made)
1 Cup Shredded red cabbage
1 Cup Jack blend cheese
1 ½ Cups BBQ sauce
1 Tsp. Salt
! Tsp. Pepper
Directions:
In a mixing bowl combine the ingredients for the filling
Mix well until all the ingredients are incorporated
On a flat surface lay out the wonton sheets
Add 1 packed scoop of filling to each sheet.
Pack from corner to corner down the sides then roll the sheet, making sure to tuck in the corners once done rolling
Lightly coat the corners with egg wash
Once rolled coat in cornstarch and set aside
In a medium frying pan add enough oil to cover egg rolls
Heat oil to 300 degrees and slowly drop egg rolls into oil
Cook till golden brown
Once cooked allow to dry
Then serve with ranch for dipping
