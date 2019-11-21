- 2oz Big Machine Vodka
- 1oz espresso
- .5oz peppermint sugar
- 3 espresso beans, whipped cream and mint garnish
Build in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a peppermint dust-etched coupe glass and garnish with whipped cream, espresso beans and mint.
Build in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a peppermint dust-etched coupe glass and garnish with whipped cream, espresso beans and mint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.