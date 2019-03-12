Ingredients
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 ½ oz cucumber & jalapeno infused tequila*
- ½ oz orange liqueur
- ½ oz agave
- Slice of cucumber
- 2 slices of jalapeno
Instructions:
- Add lime juice, agave, tequila, orange liqueur, and 1 jalapeno slice to a shaker filled with ice
- Shake for at least 10 seconds
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice
- Garnish with cucumber and jalapeno slice
*Cucumber & Jalapeno Tequila
- 1 bottle (750mL) blanco tequila
- 1 cucumber thinly sliced
- ½ jalapeno seeded and thinly sliced
- ½ jalapeno (thin seeds) thinly sliced
- 1 slice of Serrano pepper
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients into a large, air-tight jar and store in a cool dry place
- Remove peppers after 24 hours
- Remove cucumbers after 48 hours
- press out excess liquid from cucumber by using a strainer or cheese cloth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.