Mojo’s Ginger Slaw recipe:
2.5 cups of Shredded cabbage
1.5 cups of Julianne carrots
¼ cup chopped green onions
1.5 oz of fresh lime juice
2 tbsp sugar
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
2 tsp fresh grated ginger
2 tsp vegetable oil
3 tbsp chopped cilantro-
Korean Cauliflower Taco:
Twice Fried cauliflower
Gochujang Sauce
Ginger slaw
Sriracha mayo
Toast sesame seed
Mix all ingredients together and let set for at least an 1 hour before serving.
