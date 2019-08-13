4 tablespoons of grapeseed oil
24 oz of white button mushrooms or 4 or 5 large portobello mushrooms or any mushroom you love!
1 medium onion
3 cloves of garlic
1 cup of gluten free all purpose flour or 1 cup of almond meal if you are grain free
1/2 cup of leftover cooked quinoa (you can also use quick cooking oats instead) or triple almond meal for grain free
1/4 cup of almond flour (if nut free skip and increase gf flour)
1 large carrot chopped and pulsed in food processor
1 teaspoon of miso paste
2 tablespoons of hydrated hijiki or kombu sea veggies
1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper
1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
Instructions
In a skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil. Once hot add mushrooms and chopped onions. Cook until mushrooms begin to brown and onions are translucent. Add garlic and stir until fragrant.Transfer to large bowl and allow to cool. In food processor pulse chopped carrots until they are similar to large kernels of rice, add in red bell pepper, sea veggies, parsley, sea salt and pepper. Pulse quickly. Add mushrooms and onions to the food processor Pulse quickly just a few times.
Transfer to large mixing bowl, fold in quinoa, almond flour and gluten free flour. Using your hands work to blend like a dough. Allow to rest for 20 minutes.
Heat cast iron skillet over medium high heat, adding grapeseed oil. Meanwhile make your meat balls or patties. Your mushroom blend shouldn’t be too wet. If so add more flour and blend well.
Once skillet is hot lower heat to medium and cook patties/meatballs flipping them when they
have browned.
