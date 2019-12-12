3 medium sweet potatoes
1 cup of coconut sugar or brown sugar
4 tbsp. of unsalted butter or vegan butter, melted
¼ cup of dark rum
1 tsp. organic rum extract
¼ tsp of ground cinnamon
¼ tsp of minced peeled ginger
pinch of sea salt
2 large farm fresh eggs
1 cup of full fat coconut milk
¼ tsp of grated orange zest
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place sweet potatoes on a parchment lined baking sheet – I do not prick them as they will take a little bit longer to cook but will be sweeter. Bake for about 45 minutes or until soft. Let cool, then peel off the skins and puree the flesh in a food processor or blender until smooth. It’s about 2 cups of puree. Add the rest of the ingredients to blender and puree.
Grain Less Crust
- 1 1/2 cup almond flour
- 3/4 cup whole pecans
- ¼ cup of crumbled bacon - optional
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 farm fresh egg
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- Add the pecans to a food processor and process until they have turned into a coarse flour.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and process for 15 seconds, until a dough forms.
- Press the dough into an 8 or 9-inch pie plate (or springform pan or tart pan for easy release), spreading it up the sides and covering the bottom..
- Pour sweet potato pie filling into pie crust evenly.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, or until the custard has set but is still slightly jiggly in the center. If the crust starts to brown too quickly, you can cover the edges with foil and continue baking.
- Turn off the oven and leave it cracked open for 30 minutes while the pie cools. This will help it from cracking on the top.
- Refrigerate until chilled, then serve with coconut whipped cream on top.
