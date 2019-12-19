- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1.5 cups of ground sausage
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups or 1- 15 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 4 cups or 1- 32-ounce carton of organic chicken bone broth or veggie broth
- 2 cups cooked or dried black-eyed peas, if using fresh soak them and rinse well
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- sea salt and pepper
- 1 bunch kale, stems removed and roughly chopped
- In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage and bacon and cook until sausage is browned and bacon is crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add onion to the fat in the Dutch oven and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook 1 more minute.
- Add tomatoes, broth, black-eyed peas, dried thyme, and red pepper flakes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Remove foam with a spoon. Cover partially and cook until black-eyed peas are soft, about 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. If using already cooked black eye peas rinse well and cook for 15 minutes.
- Return sausage and bacon to Dutch oven.
- Add kale one handful at a time, stirring it in as you go. Once kale has wilted, add diluted miso paste and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.