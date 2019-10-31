Ingredients
For the squash:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 cups 1/2-inch cubes peeled butternut squash (1 1/2 pounds; from a 2 1/4-pound whole squash, if that's where you're starting from) or you can use pumpkin – I love North Georgia Candy Roaster or Sugar babies work great too
- 1 1/2 tsp. se salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, to taste -optional
For the dressing:
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 Tbsp. pure pomegranate juice
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup
- 1 clove garlic, grated or smashed into a paste
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
For the salad:
- 5 cups chopped kale stems removed
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, lightly toasted
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese (4 ounces)
- Freshly ground black pepper
*crumbled bacon – optional & you can top with grilled chicken
Directions
Roast the squash or pumpkin: Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and pour 2 Tbsp. of the oil on the lined sheet.
In a large bowl, toss the squash or pumpkin with the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, the salt, pepper and cayenne until coated. Roast until the undersides are golden, about 15 minutes. Remove the squash from the oven, flip the squash with tongs. Return to the oven and roast until the new underside is golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool to room temp or just warm so that your greens don’t wilt.
Make the dressing: In a screw-top jar, shake the vinegar, mustard, honey, garlic, salt, pepper and oil until it's creamy. (If it separates, just shake it again.) You can also put everything in a blender and puree.
Make the salad: Massage the dressing into the kale and then place on a platter. Top with the roasted squash, pomegranate seeds and pumpkin seeds. Scatter the onion and goat cheese on top. Drizzle a little extra dressing on pumpkin.
You can also add cooked crumbled bacon to this and top with grilled chicken.
