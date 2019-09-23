- 3 Cups of grapeseed Oil
- 1 lb okra, finely chopped
- 1 cup of finely chopped onion
- 1/4 cup of finely chopped red pepper
- 1 tsp of garlic powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 farm egg
- 1/2 cup of gluten free flour 1 to 1
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup of non-gmo cornmeal
- Heat 1 inch of oil in a hot cast iron skillet to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the okra, onion, red pepper, garlic, salt, pepper, water and egg. Combine the flour, baking powder and cornmeal; and fold dry into wet and combine mixture well. Carefully drop spoonfuls of okra batter into the hot oil, and fry on each side until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon, and drain on a plate lined with paper towels
- *You can also fold cooked crumbled bacon into batter before cooking.
