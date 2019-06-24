¾ cup dried cranberries
3 tbs. fresh lemon juice
2 tbs. of apple cider vinegar
1 tbs. honey
½ tsp. ground cumin
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
¾ sea salt
¼ cup of avocado oil
4 cups thinly sliced red cabbage about ½ a head
1 large carrot, peeled and cut into julienne
½ up thinly sliced fresh mint leaves
¼ cup almond slices
Hydrate the cranberries by placing them in a small bowl of warm water. Let them soak for 10 minutes then drain.
In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, honey, cumin, cayenne, and ¾ tsp. of sea salt.
Whisk the avocado oil in slowly. Add the cabbage, carrot, cranberries, mint, and half of the nuts, and toss to combine well. Season to taste.
I like to let this salad sit a bit as it will soften up the cabbage and the flavors will deepen.
