2 ears of corn, husks and silks removed
1 cup of fresh or frozen lima beans
¾ cup of oat milk or other dairy free milk
3 tsp. apple cider vinegar
½ avocado, peeled
1 tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 small clove garlic, minced
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. dry mustard
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 large head of butter head lettuce, torn
2 cups sliced grilled chicken breast or replace chicken with grilled protobello mushrooms
½ cup finely chopped red onion
½ cup crumbled goat cheese or vegan ricotta
6 slices of crispy bacon – crumbled or replace bacon with toasted pecans to make it vegan.
Cut kernels from cobs. In a small pan cook lima beans in lightly salted boiling water for about 15 minutes or until tender. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add corn to boiling water and cook for just about 5 minutes.
For dressing, Mix oat milk or vegan milk with 2 tsp. of apple cider vinegar – whisk and allow to sit for a few minutes – this creates a vegan buttermilk.
In a blender or food processor – I love my nutra-bullet combine
Once every thing is in the blender add your oat milk & vinegar combination. Blend until creamy. If it’s too thick add a little more oat milk.
Toss your salad or I like to use a large platter with lettuce and to arrange my corn, lima beans, chicken, onion, cheese and bacon so everyone can create the salad combo they like!
