Pork
2 pork tenderloins, silver skin and fat trimmed
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp fresh-cracked pepper
Glaze
1 cup clover honey
1 tbsp. chopped pickled jalapenos
1 tbps. apple cider vinegar
1. Preheat a cast-iron grill pan on the stovetop over medium heat. Season tenderloins liberally with kosher salt and black pepper on all sides. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for glaze into a mason jar until incorporated.
2. Grill tenderloins, 3-4 minutes per side, on 4 sides – or until internal temperature reaches 135 degrees F. Remove from grill and drizzle with glaze, allow the meat to rest 5 minutes. Slice the tenderloins and drizzle with remaining glaze. Serve.
