INGREDIENTS:
3 lbs golden potatoes, cut into 1 - inch pieces
6 hard- cooked eggs, peeled and chopped up
1 ½ cups diced celery
1 cup diced red onion
1 cup sliced green onion
1 cup chopped sweet pickles
2 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
½ cup Martin’s Bar-B-Que Palmetto Gold Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
METHOD:
In a large pot, cover potatoes with cool water. Add a pinch of salt and place on high heat bring to a boil.
Boil potatoes until tender, about 10-12 minutes.
Drain potatoes and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
Once the potatoes have cooled, add the remaining ingredients and stir to
combine. Cover potato salad with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to
serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.