Beef Braciole
Serves 2-4
4 thin slices beef flank steak ( can also use round )
4 garlic cloves finely chopped
¼ C grated pecorino romano cheese
2 bunches flat leaf Italian parsley roughly chopped
Salt and pepper
Place the beef between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound with meat pounder till about ¼ inch thickness. Sprinkle cheese, garlic and parsley onto beef. Roll up each piece and tie with kitchen twine or seal with tooth picks. Heat up some olive oil in a sauce pot. Sear beef on all sides. Add your favorite tomato sauce to cover. Reduce heat and simmer on low for at least 2 hours till meat is tender. Slice and serve with pasta and sauce that has been flavored by braciole!
