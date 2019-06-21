Ingredients
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup frozen hash browns
8 oz Kentucky Legend Ham, diced
12 eggs
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 (4.5 oz) can Green Chiles
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
8 (12-inch) flour tortillas
Instructions
Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add the hash browns and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Add in the Kentucky Legend diced ham. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the hash browns and ham have both browned, about 8-10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, lightly whisk the eggs. Whisk in the taco seasoning. When the hash browns and ham have browned, pour the eggs into the skillet.
Cook, stirring frequently, until the eggs have set. Stir in the green chiles, cheese and cilantro.
Warm the tortillas. Put 1/8 of the egg mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up like a burrito and wrap tightly in foil. Store in a ziptop bag in the refrigerator or in a cooler.
When ready to cook, place wrapped burritos in hot coals next to fire. Let the burritos sit in the coals, turning once, until heated through, about 10-15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.