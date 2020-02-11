Ingredients:
New England style hot dog bun (cut sides)
4oz of CK (claws + knuckles) Lobster Meat
1/2 pound of unsalted butter
1 oz of thinly sliced chives
Method:
1. Take 2oz of the unsalted butter and melt on low heat in a sauce pan. Make sure not heat too much (you will know if the heat is too high if the butter starts to look like oil)
2. Take a pastry brush and brush the melted butter on each side of the bun and place in the center of a sauce pan or griddle. Check each side continuously until each side is golden brown.
3. In the same pan you used to melt the butter, add the remaining butter and turn heat to medium/high. Continuously move pain around in a circular motion, which will ensure that the fat from the butter does not burn. The butter will begin to brown, giving off an earthy but not burnt aroma. Turn off the heat and immediately go into the next step.
4. Once the butter has a copper brown appearance, place 4oz of lobster meat in the pan with the butter and stir, applying low or no heat. Once the lobster meat is warm/hot to the touch, remove using a slotted spoon or tongs and place directly into the bun.
5. Garnish with chives and enjoy!
