The Sourwood stick Sam Houston cut and used as “an emblem of ornament and authority over [his] pupils” in the little log schoolhouse came from a Sourwood Tree (also known as Lilly of the Valley) generally found in the Appalachian Mountain region of East Tennessee. Sourwood honey has a buttery tang unlike that of sweet honey.
Bees make Sourwood Honey from nectar gathered from Sourwood Tree blossoms. Adding sourwood honey to a shortbread recipe would most certainly have pleased Sam Houston.
Ingredients
1 cup butter (two sticks)
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup sourwood honey
3/4 cup pecans, finely chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Beat the butter, honey, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add flour, 1 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. If the dough becomes too stiff to stir, knead into the remaining flour by hand. Work in the nuts. Pat the dough into an ungreased 10-inch cast-iron skillet, or shortbread mold. Score the surface with a knife so that it can be divided into 8 wedges; prick the dough deeply with a fork. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool the shortbread in a pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove it from the pan. Cut into wedges while warm. Drizzle with sourwood honey, if you like.
(Yields 8-servings.)
