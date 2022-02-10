Cumin Lamb Dumplings Ingredients
Serving Size: 20-24 Dumplings
1 Pound Ground lamb
2 Tablespoon Shaoxing wine
2 Tablespoon Mushroom soy
2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 Tablespoon Ginger Minced
¼ Cup Scallions
1 Tablespoon Cumin ground
3 Each Egg
½ Cup Pickled mustard greens chopped
¼ Cup Shallots, minced
1 Tablespoon White pepper
Egg wash
1 Package Square wonton wrapper
Cumin Lamb Dumplings Directions
1. In a bowl add all ingredients and mix vigorously
2. Place a tablespoon of filling into the center of the wrapper. Moisten edges of wrapper and fold edge to edge, press on the side to remove air. Then fold into a ring shape.
3. Cover and place in freezer until ready to use
4. Place 5 dumplings into steamer** and cook for 8 minutes until done using a perforated pan
5. Place 4 oz of the ginger vinaigrette in a medium-sized bowl, arrange dumplings in the bowl, add chopped mustard greens around the plate, drizzle chili crisp on top of dumplings.
6. Garnish with cilantro
** If you don’t have a steamer, place dumplings in a pan with a little bit of oil. Once you get a nice sear on one side add enough water to cover the dumplings halfway and bring it to a simmer until all the water has evaporated and the dumplings are done (internal temperature should reach 165 degrees).
Pickled Mustard Greens Ingredients
¼ Cup Rice vinegar
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Sugar
2 Each Red chili chopped
½ Pound Mustard greens
3 Each Garlic clove, sliced
1 Each Shallot, sliced
Pickled Mustard Greens Directions
1. Combine 2 cups water, vinegar, salt, sugar and bring to a boil, then set aside
2. Add chilis, garlic, shallots, and chopped mustard greens into a container
3. Pour hot brine over mixture and set aside, once cool place in the cooler
Ginger Vinaigrette Ingredients
1 Cup Soy sauce (regular)
¼ Cup Canola oil
½ Cup Rice wine vinegar
2 Tablespoon Lemon juice
¼ Cup Sugar
½ Bunch Scallions, sliced
1 Teaspoon Garlic
1 Tablespoon Ginger
Ginger Vinaigrette Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until incorporated.
2. Set aside
Chili Crisp Ingredients
2 Cup Canola oil
¼ Cup Fried shallots
¼ Cup Fried garlic
1 Teaspoon Sugar
1 ½ Teaspoon Kosher salt
1/3 Cup Crushed red chili pepper (arbol)
1/3 Cup Crushed Ancho Chilis
1.3 Cup Crushed Passila
3 Tablespoon Sesame seeds
1 Teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
1 Teaspoon Star anise
1 Teaspoon Cumin
1 Teaspoon Mushroom powder
1 Teaspoon MSG
Chili Crisp Directions
1. Heat oil in a pot, bring to 375 degrees
2. Take the dried chilis and remove tops and seeds, place chilis in a food processor or spice grinder
3. Place the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, and pour hot oil mixture over
4. Store and cool
*Chili Crisp is also readily available at any Asian grocery store.
