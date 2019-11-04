Servings 1 - 9 inch pie
Oat Crumb Topping
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
4 tablespoons butter (cold unsalted, cut into small cubes)
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Place the oats, flour, dark brown sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a medium sized bowl, then gently mix to break up any lumps of sugar. Take care not to crush the oats.
- Add the cold butter and gently rub the ingredients together with your fingertips to produce a mealy mixture.
- Refrigerate while you prepare the apple filling.
Apple Pie Filling
1 - 9 inch pie shell (frozen or use your favorite pie crust recipe)
6 cups Granny Smith apples (peel and slice apples about 1/2-inch thick)
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon apple pie spice (1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon allspice)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the pie shell on a sturdy baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil, then set aside.
- Prepare the apples by peeling the skin, removing the seed and slicing 1/2-inch thick and place in a medium bowl
- In another medium bowl, rub the brown sugar, cornstarch and spices with your fingertips until blended. Making sure there are no lumps of cornstarch. Add the apples and toss to coat.
- Pour the spiced apples into the prepared pie shell, including any sugar and juices that have accumulated in the bowl.
- Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the pie, leaving a 1/2-inch border uncovered. The topping will spread to cover the entire pie once baked.
- Bake in the middle of oven for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until the juices are bubbling and the crumb topping is lightly browned all over.
- Let cool before cutting, although this is the hardest part, because who can resist warm apple pie!
