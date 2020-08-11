ASIAN SALMON BURGERS WITH SLAW
Ingredients:
- 1 pound canned wild-caught salmon
- 1/3 cup gluten-free panko breadcrumbs + 1/2 cup more
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup green onions, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 1/4 avocado, mashed
- 2 teaspoons minced & peeled fresh ginger
- 1 clove minced garlic
- sea salt and pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon coconut aminos
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl, then divide and shape into 4 balls.
- Roll each ball in 1/2 cup panko crumbs and then flatten into patties.
- Place patties in the fridge for at least 1 hour, covered.
- Heat a skillet to medium, add some avocado oil, adn cook patties for 3-4 minutes per side.
- Serve burgers immediately on buns, on lettuce leaves, or with ASIAN SLAW (recipe below)
ASIAN SLAW
Ingredients:
- 2 packages of pre-mixed slaw (cabbage, kale, carrots, etc)
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup avocado oil
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon coconut aminos
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter (or other nut butter)
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger
- 1 large minced garlic clove
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients (except slaw mix) in a blender and blend till smooth and creamy.
- Pour the dressing over the slaw mix and toss well.
FB: @lifebyloriz
Insta: @life_by_loriz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.