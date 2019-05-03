4 c slaw mix (shredded green cabbage with purple cabbage & carrots)
1 ¼ tsp chili powder
¾ cup jalapeno mayo (or more to taste)
Combine in a large bowl until well incorporated. Refrigerate & serve as a side item or garnish for your favorite taco recipe!
Jalapeno mayo:
1 quart mayo
2 tsp salt
2 tsp black pepper
2 tbs pureed fresh jalapenos
4 tbs fresh lime juice
4 tbs sugar
2 tbs honey
½ tbs fresh lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in blender or food processer & blend until smooth.
