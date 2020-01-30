- 5oz Blue Curacao
- Ginger beer
- .5oz Grenadine
- 1oz Heroes Vodka
- .5oz lime juice
- Lime wheel garnish
Fill the bottom of a tall glass with .5 Blue Curacao. Add ice. Add 1oz vodka then .5oz lime juice. Fill glass with ginger beer. Top with the grenadine. Garnish with lime wheel.
