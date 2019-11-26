3 bunches of collards, clean and chopped
2 shallot, minced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon ap flour
1 ½ cups heavy cream
½ cup milk
¼ cup boursin
2 oz. Of grana
Black pepper to taste
Salt to taste
3 tablespoon butter
- Melt the butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add shallots and garlic and sweat, 2 minutes. Add the collards in batches.
- Add the flour in and cook until it is absorbed. Slowly stir in heavy cream and milk. Bring mixture to a simmer and reduce heat to low.
- Stir in the boursin and grana and season with salt and pepper. Ensure cheese gets mixed in evenly.
- Serve immediately or cool down and store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
