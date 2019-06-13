2.8 oz Corn meal, Anson Mills
2.1 oz Cake Flour
4.8 oz Sugar
8.6 oz Sour Cream
3.2 oz Butter, unsalted, melted
1 Large Egg
.25 oz Baking Powder
.10 oz Salt
2 oz Cheddar
Preparation
1. combine all dry items in a large mixing bowl. Add in the eggs and sour cream and stir to combine.
2. Add melted butter and cheddar and fold in until mixture is smooth. Batter should run slightly when scooped.
3. spay the Madeleines molds lightly. Using a small ice cream scoop or spoon place enough batter into the mold
4. bake at 325 for 10-12 minutes
5. When the madeleines are done let rest for two minutes and gently remove from the mold while still warm.
6. serve right away or hold wrapped in a warm place for up to two hours.
Allergen: egg, gluten, dairy,
Veg: Yes
