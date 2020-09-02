Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon avocado oil
1 minced garlic clove
1 diced zucchini
1 diced carrot
2 diced bell peppers
1 diced onion
1 lb. ground turkey, ground beef, or bison
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
black pepper to taste
14.5 oz. can crushed tomatoes
5 oz. can green chiles
14.5 oz. can black beans
3 cups chopped fresh spinach
3/4 cup shredded cheese
Optional toppings: cilantro, scallions, salsa, pico
Instructions:
In a skillet over medium heat, heat oil and add in garlic.
Add in the veggies and cook until veggies soften.
Add in meat and coat with all of the spices. Cook meat thoroughly.
Add in tomatoes, green chiles, and beans and mix to combine. Reduce heat to simmer for 5 minutes. Add in spinach and mix until wilted. Adjust seasonings at this time.
Sprinkle cheese over the top and cover the skillet until cheese melts.
Serve hot with additional toppings, over rice, cauliflower rice, or over a bed of fresh greens…or use chips & veggies to scoop out the meal like hearty dip!
