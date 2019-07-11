Ingredients
1 lb. fresh mussels
1 Each shallots sliced thin
1 clove fresh garlic
1/2 teaspoon crushed chili flake
2 cups white wine
4t whole butter
2oz parsley
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- In a thick bottomed pot sauté the shallots until tender
- Add Garlic and quickly sauté until aromatic. DO NOT BURN
- De-glaze with the wine and add chili flake. Bring to a boil and reduce by one quarter.
- Swirl in whole cold butter until emulsified. DO NOT ADD TO BOILING LIQUID.
- Bring the liquid back to a boil and add the mussels
- Cover and cook until all the mussels open
- Toss in parsley season with salt and pepper
- Stir well. TASTE
- Serve with Lemon, toasted baguette and pomme frites
- Enjoy
