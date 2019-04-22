2 eggs
1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk
1 tablespoon raw & local honey
pinch kosher salt
1 cup almond flour, plus 2 tablespoons
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
Lemonade Syrup
1/4 cup raw & local honey
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
