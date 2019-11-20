Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Note to double recipe
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
16 ounces sliced white button or baby bella mushrooms
2 tablespoons butter or olive oil (butter is my strong preference)
2 tablespoons dark balsamic vinegar (look for one that says “aged”)
2 tablespoons bourbon (just whatever you like the taste of!)*
¼ teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste (I use ½ teaspoon)
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Crumbled bacon and / or parmesan for garnish
*If you don’t usually keep bourbon around, you can plan to make my Hassleback Maple Bourbon Pears the same week as this!
Instructions:
If mushrooms have dirt on them, wipe with a damp dish towel.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or nonstick saute pan to medium heat and add butter or oil. When butter has melted and is lightly bubbling, or when oil moves easily around the pan, add mushrooms. Cook, stirring every minute or two, until the liquid they release has evaporated and they have some golden-brown edges, approximately 12 minutes.
Turn heat to low and add balsamic, bourbon, salt and pepper. Stir to incorporate and cook, stirring, another 1-2 minutes, until liquid has evaporated and mushrooms have a nice glossy coating. Garnish with bacon and / or parmesan, if using. Taste for more salt and enjoy immediately!
Mushrooms will keep tightly sealed in the refrigerator up to 6 days or frozen 4-6 months.
Tips for other ways to use these mushrooms: smothered on a burger or steak with my caramelized onions, subbed for meat in my French Dip Calzones, served with a breakfast plate of fried eggs and bacon for a low-carb veggie option, a top pesto & avocado toast
