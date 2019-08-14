2T unsalted butter
2 t brown sugar
1 banana, Peeled and diced
1 t Cinnamon
1 oz. light rum (80- to 90-proof)
Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Melt butter and sugar in a small frying pan. Add banana pieces and sauté over medium heat until lightly browned. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Remove pan from heat.
Add rum to pan. To flambé, carefully light sauce with long-reach lighter. Spoon flaming sauce over the banana pieces until flame is extinguished.
Serve warm banana pieces and sauce over vanilla ice cream
